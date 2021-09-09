Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,437 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $517,000.

SCHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

