Shard (SHARD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,540.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $3.35 million and $10,540.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,257,339 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,339 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

