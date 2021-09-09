Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.09. Sharecare shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 13,396 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million during the quarter.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

