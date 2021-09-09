SharedStake Trading Up 1,152.1% Over Last Week (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $124,009.41 and $74,448.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SharedStake has traded up 1,152.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00191741 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.03 or 0.07415872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.12 or 1.00142354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.24 or 0.00778884 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

