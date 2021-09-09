SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Cap of $119,488.10

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $119,488.10 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,674.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.62 or 0.07474300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $665.71 or 0.01426283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00393873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00126366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00564117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.87 or 0.00558908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.93 or 0.00338357 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

