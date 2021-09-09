Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $25,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $25.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,503.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,782. The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,515.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

