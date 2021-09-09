Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stake Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $517,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,804.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $4,934,430. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

