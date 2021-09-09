Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Down 4.1%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.09 and last traded at $62.21. 9,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 347,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $4,934,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.