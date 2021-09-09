Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.47. 7,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 192,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBTX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

The company has a market cap of $763.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

