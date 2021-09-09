Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Simmons First National worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.