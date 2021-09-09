Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $109,646.81 and $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 61% lower against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,017,460 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

