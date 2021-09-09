Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

