Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
