SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Trading Down 6.2%

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD)’s share price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 424,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,238,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39.

SinglePoint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGD)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

