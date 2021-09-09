SingularityDAO (SDAO) Market Capitalization Reaches $110.05 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for $5.43 or 0.00011557 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $110.05 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00175093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.75 or 0.00737433 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,249,675 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, "Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. "

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

