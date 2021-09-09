SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $441.55 million and $17.25 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00173925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044266 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.