Skrumble Network Price Tops $0.0025 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $2.54 million and $206,583.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00060359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00166186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

