Skycoin (SKY) Hits Market Cap of $27.22 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $27.22 million and $641,979.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00135240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00192208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.56 or 0.07405270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,343.73 or 1.00296596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.06 or 0.00813616 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

