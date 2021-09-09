SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.86

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 15903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $832.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

