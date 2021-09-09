Smart MFG (MFG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39,175.00

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $39,175.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00173264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 305,091,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

