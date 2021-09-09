SmartKey Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and $1.22 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00168935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

