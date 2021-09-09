Smartshare (SSP) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $719,607.11 and approximately $57,743.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00133977 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

