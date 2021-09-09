Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 60.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.12.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SMAR opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

