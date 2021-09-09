Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,258,000 after acquiring an additional 343,353 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

