Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,273 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,425 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 879,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $7,583,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $6,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

