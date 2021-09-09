Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,290 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $132,641,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 201.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,120 shares of company stock worth $910,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

