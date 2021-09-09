Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 486.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

HFC opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.