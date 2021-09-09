Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,787 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

HST opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

