Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,443 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,624,000 after buying an additional 1,407,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.