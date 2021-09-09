Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.36 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SF opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

