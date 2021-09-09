Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,772 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,839,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,865 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

