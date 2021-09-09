Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202,862 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Chico’s FAS worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,235.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 336,766 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $581.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.53. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.