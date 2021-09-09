Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.17 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.07% of AECOM worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in AECOM by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AECOM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

