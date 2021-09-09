Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,107 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Guess? worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the second quarter worth $231,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Guess? by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

