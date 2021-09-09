Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.10% of United Bankshares worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 389.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

