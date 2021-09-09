Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,072 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,874,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 79,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock worth $110,093 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.71 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

