Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.