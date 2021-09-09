Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,002 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.74 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

