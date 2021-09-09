Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

