Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 124,652 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124,652 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Sykes Enterprises worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of SYKE opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $448.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.