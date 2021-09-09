Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,081 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,147,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,489,000 after buying an additional 50,652 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.35.

HUM stock opened at $413.50 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.16 and its 200 day moving average is $427.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

