Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 39,686 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,686 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.06% of First Horizon worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,339,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 383.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 882,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 699,907 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 111.1% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 238,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 125,388 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 35.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 22.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

