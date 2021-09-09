Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,189 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

