Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 6,100 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Air Lease worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Air Lease by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Air Lease by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:AL opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $52.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.