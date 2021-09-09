Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 7,562 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Fulton Financial worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

