Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,335,270 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.17.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

