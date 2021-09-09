Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of SYNNEX worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.10. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

