Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 29,692 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 115.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Unilever were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unilever by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

