Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 8,912 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 537,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 393,500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 568,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,451,691 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96.

