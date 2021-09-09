Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,603 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.93. 91,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,029. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $348.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

