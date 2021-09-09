Smith Salley & Associates Buys 3,250 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.15. 111,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,281. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

